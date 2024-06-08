Tamil Nadu: AG defends DVAC in suo motu cases initiated against top politicians

CHENNAI: The Advocate General (AG) of the State PS Raman advanced his arguments submitting the legality of filling the supplementary report by an investigation officer, in the suo motu criminal revisions initiated against the discharge of minsiters KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Since all the accused in the criminal revisions has submitted their arguments, the matter was listed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh for the submission of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC).

AG PS Raman representing the investigation agency commenced his arguments by submitting the legality of filling the supplementary report by the investigation officer (IO) after the final report.

The AG cited several judgments of various Courts and submitted if the IO collected new materials regarding an investigation after filling the final report, he can be allowed for an further investigation for filling supplementary report with the consent of the Court.

The findings of the supplementary report can be completely different from the view taken in the final report, said the AG.

Since submission of the AG is not concluded the matter was posted to June 11 for further submissions.

Raising suspicion over the narrative of the case proceedings, Justice N Anand Venkatesh has suo motu initiated the criminal revisions since various lower courts have discharged the top politicians from the disproportionate assets case.

After receiving the notice all the politicians represented themselves and placed their submission defending their discharge.

Since, all the submissions of the accused have concluded the matters are posted for the investigating agency's submission, as all the cases took a U-turn after the DVAC filed further supplementary reports giving clean chit to the politicians, which were diagonally opposite to the final report.