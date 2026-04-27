Tamil Nadu: Admissions open for degree, diploma courses in labour studies

The institute at Ambattur in Chennai is offering BA and MA in Labour Management, along with a PG Diploma in Labour Administration (PGDLA) and a Diploma in Labour Laws with Administrative Law.

The degree programmes are affiliated with the University of Madras, while diploma courses are recognised by the State government. “These courses are not only employment-oriented but also serve as a preferential qualification for appointment as Labour Welfare Officers under the TN Factories Labour Welfare Officers Rules,” the Director said in a statement.