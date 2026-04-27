Tamil Nadu: Admissions open for degree, diploma courses in labour studies

CHENNAI: Admissions for employment-oriented courses in labour management at the Tamil Nadu Institute of Labour Studies have commenced for the 2026–27 academic year, with officials highlighting strong industry demand and statutory relevance for trained professionals in labour welfare.
The institute at Ambattur in Chennai is offering BA and MA in Labour Management, along with a PG Diploma in Labour Administration (PGDLA) and a Diploma in Labour Laws with Administrative Law.
The degree programmes are affiliated with the University of Madras, while diploma courses are recognised by the State government. “These courses are not only employment-oriented but also serve as a preferential qualification for appointment as Labour Welfare Officers under the TN Factories Labour Welfare Officers Rules,” the Director said in a statement.
Applications have been available since April 20, with the last date for submission set as May 18. Candidates who have completed higher secondary education are eligible for UG admission, while graduates can apply for PG and diploma programmes. The selection will be based on academic merit and government norms.
The cost of application is Rs 200, with a concessional fee of Rs 100 for SC and ST candidates. Hostel facilities are available for male students enrolled in degree courses.