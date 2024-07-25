Tamil Nadu acquired only 30% land for projects: Ashwini Vaishnaw

CHENNAI: A day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin among the Chief Ministers of opposition ruled states accused the Union government of neglecting their states in the Union Budget, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday clarified that only the states were non-cooperative and most railway projects were delayed due to non-acquisition of lands by the state governments.

Virtually interacting with media persons of different states from New Delhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that as much as 2,749 and 459 hectares of land was required for various railway projects in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, respectively. But, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have so far only made available 807 and 62 hectares, respectively, making it just 30% and 15% of land required, the Railway Minister informed, adding that the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to work on the principle of cooperative federalism.

Clarifying that some non-BJP ruled states were very cooperative, the Union Minister said, “There is no dearth of funds. Many projects were delayed due to non-availability of land. Efforts cannot be unilateral. I do not like to isolate any state. Since you asked about Tamil Nadu. Hence, I clarified.”

On the issue of demand for general coaches not being addressed, the Railway Minister said that they were producing 2,500 additional general coaches and another 10,000 general coaches would be manufactured in the next two or three years.

“We are adding the coaches to existing trains. Once the coaches are fully utilised, the demand will reduce significantly,” the Minister added, claiming credit for increasing the average annual budget outlay for railway projects in TN and Kerala to Rs 6,362 and Rs 3,011 crore, respectively in the 2024-25 fiscal, against the Rs 879 crore and Rs 372 crore of the 2009-14 UPA tenure.