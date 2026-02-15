Tamil Nadu: Academicians look to govt, Lok Bhavan to bring in V-Cs at state varsities

In a recent letter to Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin, former Anna University vice chancellor E Balagurusamy said, "The prolonged absence of regular vice chancellors has already begun seriously impairing the functioning of our universities."

"Now, several universities are operating without full-time vice-chancellors or under temporary. This has led to administrative paralysis, delayed academic decisions, stalled faculty recruitment and promotions, uncertainty in financial governance, and a growing erosion of academic morale," he said.