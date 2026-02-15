Tamil Nadu: Academicians look to govt, Lok Bhavan to bring in V-Cs at state varsities

CHENNAI: As most state-run universities do not have vice-chancellors, academicians in the state reiterated that the government and Lok Bhavan should take immediate steps to appoint heads of the institutions.
In a recent letter to Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin, former Anna University vice chancellor E Balagurusamy said, "The prolonged absence of regular vice chancellors has already begun seriously impairing the functioning of our universities."
"Now, several universities are operating without full-time vice-chancellors or under temporary. This has led to administrative paralysis, delayed academic decisions, stalled faculty recruitment and promotions, uncertainty in financial governance, and a growing erosion of academic morale," he said.
The academician also urged both the governor and the chief minister to consider arriving at a temporary, pragmatic compromise, without prejudice to the pending court proceedings.
"One possible path forward could be the consensual use of the existing University Acts and established conventions to appoint Vice Chancellors on an interim or regular basis, expressly subject to the final outcome of judicial review," the former V-C suggested.
"Such a course would restore academic and administrative stability, protect the interests of students and faculty, demonstrate statesmanship and constitutional maturity and reaffirm that higher education remains above political and constitutional conflict", he said, adding, "I sincerely hope that both offices will rise to this occasion and take immediate steps to ensure that Tamil Nadu's universities to function with dignity, leadership, and purpose."
Association of University Teachers (AUT) vice-chairman and Professor P Thirunavukkarasu also added that the government-run universities cannot run properly without vice chancellors despite a panel, comprising principal secretary and syndicate members, has been constituted, for taking decisions of the head-less institutions. "As the convocation was over in certain universities without vice chancellors, the degree certificate will not carry vice chancellor signature, which might also have issues," said Thirunavukkarasu.