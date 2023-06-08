Tamil Nadu a leading State in all sectors, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated Industry 4.0 Technology Centers at 22 Government Vocational Training Centers at a cost of Rs 762.30 crore in collaboration with Tata Technologies in Oragadam, Kancheepuram district.

He said, "Tamil Nadu is the best State in all sectors, including, electronic vehicles, leather, banking, finance, insurance, textiles and etc. In the financial year 2022-23, the number of companies has increased to 7,33,296, and 47.14 lakh jobs have been created."

"Tamil Nadu is a State with various industries. The State is leading in all sectors. Tamil Nadu has the largest number of factories in the country. 110 MoUs have been signed in the last year. Whether one agrees or not, Tamil Nadu is the best State," he added.

"As many as 10,400 students are trained in Industrial Training Institutes every year," he added.