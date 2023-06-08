Begin typing your search...

Tamil Nadu a leading State in all sectors, says Stalin

"As many as 10,400 students are trained in Industrial Training Institutes every year," he added.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 Jun 2023 8:32 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu a leading State in all sectors, says Stalin
X

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Twitter/@mkstalin)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated Industry 4.0 Technology Centers at 22 Government Vocational Training Centers at a cost of Rs 762.30 crore in collaboration with Tata Technologies in Oragadam, Kancheepuram district.

He said, "Tamil Nadu is the best State in all sectors, including, electronic vehicles, leather, banking, finance, insurance, textiles and etc. In the financial year 2022-23, the number of companies has increased to 7,33,296, and 47.14 lakh jobs have been created."

"Tamil Nadu is a State with various industries. The State is leading in all sectors. Tamil Nadu has the largest number of factories in the country. 110 MoUs have been signed in the last year. Whether one agrees or not, Tamil Nadu is the best State," he added.

"As many as 10,400 students are trained in Industrial Training Institutes every year," he added.

Tamil NaduStalinTamil Nadu Chief Minister MK StalinChief Minister MK StalinIndustry 4.0 Technology CentersGovernment Vocational Training CentersIndustry 4.0Tata Technologies
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X