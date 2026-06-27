Tamil Nadu: 9-yr-old boy charred to death as house catches fire in Kumbakonam

TIRUCHY: A nine-year-old boy was trapped in the house that caught fire and was charred to death in Thanjavur on Saturday. Fortunately, his mother and three-year-old brother were out during the incident.
The deceased, Ekambaram (9), was a Class 4 student in the municipal school and the son of Karthik and Kamatchi from Auto Nagar near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur. The couple has another son, Gokul (3).
As Karthik died two years ago, Kamatchi was doing household work in the neighbourhood for a livelihood.
She used to take her 3-year-old son to the workplace. On Saturday, Kamatchi, as usual, went to work in the early hours and took Gokul with her while Ekambaram was sleeping alone in their thatched-roofed house.
There was a sudden fire in the house, and with the strong wind fueling the fire, the entire house was engulfed. The neighbours doused the fire after around an hour and broke open the house. They were shocked to find Ekambaram fully burnt. Upon information, the Taluk police retrieved the body and sent it to the GH.
The agriculture minister R Vinoth rushed to the spot, consoled the family and ordered solatium. Police registered a case and are investigating further.