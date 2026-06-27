Tamil Nadu: 9-yr-old boy charred to death as house catches fire in Kumbakonam

The deceased, Ekambaram (9), was a Class 4 student in the municipal school and the son of Karthik and Kamatchi from Auto Nagar near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur. The couple has another son, Gokul (3).

As Karthik died two years ago, Kamatchi was doing household work in the neighbourhood for a livelihood.

She used to take her 3-year-old son to the workplace. On Saturday, Kamatchi, as usual, went to work in the early hours and took Gokul with her while Ekambaram was sleeping alone in their thatched-roofed house.