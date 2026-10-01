Tamil Nadu: 9 workers faint after boiler blast in Tirupur

The blast occurred during the afternoon lunch break, when most of the workers had gone out for lunch. Only around 20 employees were inside the unit at the time, helping avert what could have been a major accident.

The unit, owned by Gowtham Sam (45), of Sherif Colony in Tirupur, employs several hundred workers, including women from Tirupur and northern States.

Following the explosion, nine women workers who were inside the unit fainted due to the shock of the loud blast. Their co-workers immediately rushed to their aid, brought them out of the premises and shifted them to a private hospital in Palladam, where they are undergoing treatment. On receiving information, Palladam police visited the unit and conducted an inquiry into the incident.