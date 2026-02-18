Tamil Nadu: 8Lakh concrete houses for hut-free vision, Rs 28,687 crore earmarked

The Mudhalvarin Grama Salaigal Membattu Thittam is being implemented to improve transport connectivity to remote habitations in Tamil Nadu and to promote agriculture and economic activities by developing quality rural roads. So far, an allocation of Rs 8,911 crore has been made, and 20,484 km of roads have been upgraded. Under the 'Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam-II', an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore has been made so far to provide essential infrastructure in Village Panchayats, and 82,498 works have been undertaken.