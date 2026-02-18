Tamil Nadu: 8Lakh concrete houses for hut-free vision, Rs 28,687 crore earmarked

CHENNAI: In the interim budget, an allocation of Rs 28,687 crore has been made for the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, which aims to construct 8 lakh concrete houses by 2030 and transform Tamil Nadu into a hut-free State.
Under the 'Kalaignar Kanavu Illam' scheme so far, 1,71,000 houses have been completed, and construction is underway for an additional 29,000 houses. In view of the overwhelming response to the scheme, the Chief Minister has recently announced that one lakh additional houses will be constructed. Further, 1,14,488 houses built by the government up to 2001 have been repaired and renovated at a cost of Rs 969 crore.
The Mudhalvarin Grama Salaigal Membattu Thittam is being implemented to improve transport connectivity to remote habitations in Tamil Nadu and to promote agriculture and economic activities by developing quality rural roads. So far, an allocation of Rs 8,911 crore has been made, and 20,484 km of roads have been upgraded. Under the 'Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam-II', an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore has been made so far to provide essential infrastructure in Village Panchayats, and 82,498 works have been undertaken.