Tamil Nadu: 83% of petitions resolved in Ungaludan Stalin camps

CHENNAI: Eighty-three per cent of the petitions received in the “Ungaludan Stalin” grievance redressal camps have been resolved, Chief Minister M K Stalin was informed at a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Saturday.

So far, 14,54,517 petitions have been received under the scheme across 46 services in 15 departments. Of these, 7,23,482 petitions have been resolved, and 5,97,534 were accepted, accounting for 83 per cent of the resolved cases.

Reviewing the progress, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that all eligible petitions are addressed within the prescribed time. He called for priority action on matters relating to the Revenue, Cooperation, Adi Dravidar Welfare, Energy, Rural Development, and Municipal Administration departments. In particular, he urged quick responses to petitions on property tax and drinking water in urban areas.

Stalin also directed the Agriculture department to expedite requests for inputs and machinery to meet farmers’ needs. He stressed prompt handling of petitions related to ration card address changes and patta transfers. Applications from persons with disabilities were to be considered with care, while field verification under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam was to be completed without delay.

The Chief Minister further instructed that community demands for street lights, link roads, and drinking water should be given priority. He asked department secretaries and district collectors to conduct continuous review meetings under the Chief Secretary’s supervision to ensure coordinated action. Awareness campaigns under the scheme were to be closely monitored.

Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, senior officials, and department secretaries attended the meeting.