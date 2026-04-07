Tamil Nadu: 7 years on, three rail projects on hold

Budget allocations rise, but work lags behind

The following year, the outlays increased to Rs 30 crore, Rs 20 crore and Rs 10 crore respectively. By 2024–25, all three projects were allocated Rs 150 crore each.

Despite this, the projects have not moved beyond the DPR stage. In the case of Katpadi–Villupuram, the DPR was under revision as recently as a few months ago, with estimates being worked out.

The three corridors themselves connect key parts of the State’s rail network. Katpadi–Villupuram links two major junctions handling long-distance passenger and freight movement, including trains connecting southern Tamil Nadu to northern and central parts of the country, as well as services towards Tirupati, Bengaluru and beyond. The single-line section has long been flagged for congestion, with passengers repeatedly seeking doubling to ease movement.