Tamil Nadu: 6.48 lakh seek voter enrolment; revised electoral roll on April 6

CHENNAI: Over 6.48 lakh applications have been received across Tamil Nadu for inclusion in the electoral roll during the revision window, with the updated consolidated voters’ list set to be published on April 6, the last date for filing nominations, said a report by Maalaimalar.
The final electoral roll, published on February 23 following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), recorded 5.67 crore voters in the State.
In view of the election season, authorities allowed additional time for enrolment, accepting applications until March 26.
A total of 6,48,285 applications were received during this period, including 2,89,581 from men, 3,58,500 from women, and 204 from third gender applicants.
All applications received by March 26 will be processed and included in the revised roll as on April 6.
The electoral roll to be used for the upcoming Assembly elections will be a consolidated list, incorporating all additions made between February 23 and March 26.
No separate lists for additions, deletions or corrections will be issued. Instead, a single, updated roll comprising all eligible voters will be provided to recognised political parties.