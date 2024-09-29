Tamil Nadu: 6,247 govt vehicles serving for 15 years get registration extension till Sept 30

CHENNAI: The state government has once again extended the validity of registration of 6,247 old government vehicles, including aged buses owned by the State Transport Undertakings having served over 15 years, till September 30, 2025.

According to the government order of the Home (Transport) Department dated September 26, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has unilaterally cancelled the registration certificate of government vehicles over 15 years old with effect from April 1, 2023, through the Parivahan portal.

The Transport Commissioner has requested the state government to extend the validity of registration certificates of the 6,247 vehicles out of the 14,611 vehicles belonging to the government and government undertakings plying on the road, for a further period of one year or until September 30, 2025. He sought the government to authorise the Regional Transport Officers to make manual collection of tax and renewal of fitness certificates of vehicles which were renewed manually, after October 1, 2023.

The commissioner's request came in the wake of the representations from the state transport undertakings and other departments involved in essential services such as ambulances, fire and rescue services vehicles, and police vehicles, to further extend the validity of the RC to provide affordable public transport and extend essential services through government departments for the safety, security and protection of the common public.

The government order said that it has decided to accept the proposal of the transport commissioner considering the necessity to ply the de-registered vehicles, in the public interest, subject to the roadworthiness of the vehicles.

The department has floated the tender for the procurement of a total of 6,568 buses including 1,000 electric buses. Out of the 6,568 buses, the procurement orders were issued for 3,071 buses and financial bids have been opened for the procurement of the 500 electric buses under the Gross Cost Contract basis through the World Bank funding. As of August 26, 2024, as many as 1,796 new buses have been added to the fleet of the eight State Transport Undertakings.