Tamil Nadu: 6 months on from launch, honour killing prevention panel begins hearings

CHENNAI: Nearly six months after its constitution, the Tamil Nadu Commission for the Prevention of Honour Killings has commenced public hearings and begun receiving suggestions from legal experts and members of the public on measures to curb honour-based crimes in the State.
Senior advocates of the Madras High Court, NGR Prasad and Abudukumar Rajarathinam, appeared before the Commission on Saturday and submitted recommendations on strengthening the legal and institutional framework to prevent honour killings.
Speaking to DT Next, Abudukumar Rajarathinam said he had submitted a comprehensive set of suggestions, including a draft model legislation aimed at effectively tackling honour-based crimes.
"We have submitted valuable suggestions to the Commission along with a model law that could provide a stronger legal framework to prevent honour killings. We also presented research papers suggesting various measures to address the issue," he noted.
Senior advocate NGR Prasad also informed the Commission that he had submitted recommendations based on his legal experience and observations.
The Commission has begun its consultation process nearly six months after it was established. Initially, the Commission reportedly faced difficulties due to the lack of basic infrastructure and communication facilities.
Following the DT Next reports highlighting the issue, the Tamil Nadu government provided the necessary facilities, enabling the Commission to commence its functioning.
Officials said the Commission would continue to invite suggestions from various stakeholders, including legal experts, academics, civil society organisations and victims' families.
"In the coming weeks, persons affected by honour killings and their families may also be invited to appear before the Commission and share their experiences and recommendations," an official noted.
The Commission is expected to submit recommendations to the State government on legal, administrative and policy measures to strengthen efforts to prevent honour killings in Tamil Nadu.