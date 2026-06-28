Tamil Nadu: 6 months on from launch, honour killing prevention panel begins hearings

Senior advocates of the Madras High Court, NGR Prasad and Abudukumar Rajarathinam, appeared before the Commission on Saturday and submitted recommendations on strengthening the legal and institutional framework to prevent honour killings.

Speaking to DT Next, Abudukumar Rajarathinam said he had submitted a comprehensive set of suggestions, including a draft model legislation aimed at effectively tackling honour-based crimes.

"We have submitted valuable suggestions to the Commission along with a model law that could provide a stronger legal framework to prevent honour killings. We also presented research papers suggesting various measures to address the issue," he noted.

Senior advocate NGR Prasad also informed the Commission that he had submitted recommendations based on his legal experience and observations.

The Commission has begun its consultation process nearly six months after it was established. Initially, the Commission reportedly faced difficulties due to the lack of basic infrastructure and communication facilities.