Tamil Nadu: 6 assistant commandant candidates from Manidhanaeyam academy clear UPSC interview

The interview results were released on August 7, according to a statement issued by the academy on Saturday. The successful candidates include K Dixon Samuel from Kanniyakumari district, who secured 62nd rank at the all-India level, and MG Sanjay from Coimbatore district, who secured 75th rank.

The other successful candidates are N Prakash from Mayiladuthurai district (147th rank), V Srinivas from Ranipet district (198th), M Suriyaraj from Tirunelveli district (282nd) and M Thangapandi from Madurai district (326th).