Tamil Nadu: 6 assistant commandant candidates from Manidhanaeyam academy clear UPSC interview

CHENNAI: Six students of Saidai S Duraisamy’s Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy have cleared the interview for the 2025-26 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) Assistant Commandant recruitment conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
The interview results were released on August 7, according to a statement issued by the academy on Saturday. The successful candidates include K Dixon Samuel from Kanniyakumari district, who secured 62nd rank at the all-India level, and MG Sanjay from Coimbatore district, who secured 75th rank.
The other successful candidates are N Prakash from Mayiladuthurai district (147th rank), V Srinivas from Ranipet district (198th), M Suriyaraj from Tirunelveli district (282nd) and M Thangapandi from Madurai district (326th).
The UPSC conducts the CAPF Assistant Commandant examination annually. The notification for the recruitment was issued for vacancies in the CRPF (204), BSF (24), ITBP (79), SSB (33) and CISF (92).
The Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy noted that all its students who appeared for the interview were provided free training classes, expert counselling sessions and mock interviews.
A total of 26 candidates who attended the interview after undergoing training at the academy were also given an incentive of Rs 15,000 each.
The foundation’s founder-president Saidai S Duraisamy congratulated all six successful candidates.
Dixon Samuel also met Duraisamy in person and received his wishes, according to the statement.