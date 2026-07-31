Tamil Nadu: 54 days on, Theni boy still in coma

The Class 8 student from Saruthupatti near Periyakulam has remained in a coma since being referred to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital after treatment at the Periyakulam Government Hospital, where he was initially admitted on June 2 with respiratory illness and severe cold.

According to his family, doctors at the Periyakulam hospital advised a procedure after diagnosing a nasal growth. They alleged wrong treatment by doctors.