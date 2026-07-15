Tamil Nadu: 5 years on, Energy Minister Nirmalkumar seeks to revive Uppur works

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, the minister said the government would undertake a detailed assessment of the stalled project over the next few weeks and take a final decision after examining all pending legal, technical and financial issues.

“The government’s objective is to revive the Uppur thermal power project. After a comprehensive study, we will present a clear report on the timeline, implementation plan and the steps to be taken,” he said.

He said all pending issues relating to the project would be reviewed and resolved as part of the exercise before the government announces its revival strategy.

The Rs 12,778-crore project envisages setting up two 800 MW supercritical thermal power units at Uppur in Ramanathapuram district. The Tangedco had spent Rs 2,283 crore when the power project was shelved in April 2021.

The project was suspended following an NGT (Southern Zone) order in March 2021. Citing the NGT order, land acquisition issues, litigation by local fishermen, and the pending Balance of Plant package, the Tangedco Board in April 2021 approved shifting the proposed 2x800 MW project to the Udangudi site as Stage III (in Thoothukudi), while treating Uppur as a fresh project after all legal issues were resolved.