Ramasamy (63) and Janaki (60) of Chinna Kaliyapalayam near Karur have a son, Kannan (40) and daughter Sukuna (34). Kannan was residing at Vengamedu in Karur along with his family, while Sukuna was residing at Velayuthampalayam along with her husband Prabhu (38), daughter Shivani (10) and son Athiran (40).

Sukuna had come to her parental home for Deepavali along with her children while her husband Prabhu stayed back. When Sukuna and her children returned home after Deepavali celebrations, Prabhu reportedly picked up a quarrel which lasted for several days.

In such a backdrop, on Tuesday, Sukuna and her children Shivani and Athiran went back to her parents' house and narrated the dispute that arose with her husband. Ramasamy and Janaki were already frustrated over Sukuna's failed family life.