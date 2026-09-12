Tamil Nadu: 48-year-old woman woos man through app, steals gold chain and cash; arrested from Bengaluru

Officials said the complainant, Kannan (53) of Chromepet, had previously worked as a general manager at a private company in Valasaravakkam and was currently looking for a job. He became acquainted with the woman, identified as Kanchan Latha Singh, through an online app. On her invitation, the two checked into a lodge in the St Thomas Mount area on August 26.



Later that night, Kannan allegedly realised that his gold chain weighing around 2.5 sovereigns and Rs 4,000 in cash were missing and that the woman had left the lodge.



Based on his complaint, the St Thomas Mount police registered a case and launched an investigation. A police team examined CCTV footage and tracked the suspect using her mobile phone number, eventually locating her in Bengaluru.