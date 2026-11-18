CHENNAI: The State government has issued a notification to fill 3,941 Overhead Tank (OHT) Operator posts under the Rural Development Department.
The notification sanctions a total of 40,419 tank operator posts across the State. Of these, 3,941 posts have remained vacant for several months.
As per the eligibility conditions, applicants should preferably be residents of the concerned village panchayat or the specified hamlet. If suitable candidates are not available within the village panchayat, applicants from nearby village panchayats may also be considered.
Candidates must have passed Class 8 and should be able to read and write Tamil. They should also have 5 to 10 years of experience operating motor pumps.
The minimum age limit is 25 years, and the maximum age should not exceed 58 years.
The guidelines also state that preference may be given to existing OHT operators receiving a monthly remuneration of Rs 250.
Selected operators will be required to work four hours a day, two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening. They may also be assigned night duties on certain occasions. District-level officials have been instructed to follow the prescribed conditions while filling the vacant posts.