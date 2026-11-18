The notification sanctions a total of 40,419 tank operator posts across the State. Of these, 3,941 posts have remained vacant for several months.

As per the eligibility conditions, applicants should preferably be residents of the concerned village panchayat or the specified hamlet. If suitable candidates are not available within the village panchayat, applicants from nearby village panchayats may also be considered.

Candidates must have passed Class 8 and should be able to read and write Tamil. They should also have 5 to 10 years of experience operating motor pumps.