Tamil Nadu: 40 farmers' associations continue protest as talks with ministers fail

Stressing the TVK government to waive crop loans as per the poll promises, as many as 40 farmers' associations announced an indefinite waiting protest in Tiruchy.

While the Tiruchy Collector granted permission, the Tiruchy police refused it, citing law and order issues, and the police even prevented erect makeshift shelters for the protest scheduled at Samayapuram in Tiruchy and stopped the volunteers from even arranging drinking water.

Many farmers were kept under house arrest and prevented from entering the border of Tiruchy district. Despite all these restrictions, the members from all 40 associations converged at the identified location at Samayapuram on Tuesday and commenced their protest even under the scorching sun.