Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: 4 IPS officers transferred; Ramanathapuram gets new SP

G Chandeesh, who was serving as Ramanathapuram SP, has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), South, Greater Chennai Police, replacing K Muthu Kumar.
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CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Home Department on Friday posted DN Hari Kiran Prasad, Superintendent of Police, Vacancy Reserve at the Chief Office, as Ramanathapuram District Superintendent of Police, replacing G Chandeesh.

G Chandeesh, who was serving as Ramanathapuram SP, has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), South, Greater Chennai Police, replacing K Muthu Kumar.

K Muthu Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), South, Greater Chennai Police, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Avadi Police Commissionerate, replacing T Eswaran.

T Eswaran, who was serving in the Traffic wing of Avadi Police Commissionerate, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pallikaranai, Tambaram Police Commissionerate, in an existing vacancy.

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