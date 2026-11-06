Tamil Nadu: 4 IPS officers transferred; Ramanathapuram gets new SP

G Chandeesh, who was serving as Ramanathapuram SP, has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), South, Greater Chennai Police, replacing K Muthu Kumar.

K Muthu Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), South, Greater Chennai Police, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Avadi Police Commissionerate, replacing T Eswaran.

T Eswaran, who was serving in the Traffic wing of Avadi Police Commissionerate, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pallikaranai, Tambaram Police Commissionerate, in an existing vacancy.