Tamil Nadu: 4 including two brothers die in separate accidents

The other case involved a lorry laden with paddy stocks and another with M-sand that were proceeding in opposite directions at Kumaramangalam near Kulithalai in Tiruchy-Karur bypass. The lorries collided head-on, and both drivers were crushed to death.

The deceased were identified as J Meganathan (37) from Mannargudi and M Gopikrishnan (48) from Mayiladuthurai. A car that was coming behind one of the lorries was damaged, but the people on board escaped unhurt.

On information, the Kulithalai police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to Kulithalai GH. Traffic was disrupted on the Tiruchy-Karur National Highway for more than two hours due to the accident.