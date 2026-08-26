Tamil Nadu: 4 including two brothers die in separate accidents

CHENNAI: Four people, including two siblings, were killed in two separate accidents in Tiruchy and Karur on Wednesday.
Arun (22), a two wheeler mechanic from Melur near Srirangam, and his brother Harish (19), an auto driver, went to Tiruvanaikoil on his two-wheeler on Wednesday morning.
When Arun tried to overtake a bus on the Srirangam-Tiruvanaikoil over bridge, the bike hit a van that was coming from the opposite direction.
The brothers were thrown off their vehicle, sustained severe head injuries, and died on the spot. On information, the Srirangam police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to Srirangam GH.
A case was registered and investigations are on.
The other case involved a lorry laden with paddy stocks and another with M-sand that were proceeding in opposite directions at Kumaramangalam near Kulithalai in Tiruchy-Karur bypass. The lorries collided head-on, and both drivers were crushed to death.
The deceased were identified as J Meganathan (37) from Mannargudi and M Gopikrishnan (48) from Mayiladuthurai. A car that was coming behind one of the lorries was damaged, but the people on board escaped unhurt.
On information, the Kulithalai police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to Kulithalai GH. Traffic was disrupted on the Tiruchy-Karur National Highway for more than two hours due to the accident.