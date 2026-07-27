Tamil Nadu: 4 held with ganja, pistol in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: Four members of an interstate ganja trafficking network were arrested following the seizure of 40 kg of ganja, a country-made pistol and live ammunition in separate operations by police in Tirupur.
During a routine vehicle inspection at the Chinnakarai check-post near Palladam on Sunday, the police intercepted a two-wheeler carrying Mrutunjaya Rana (27) of Odisha and Nirodh Bagh (22) of Bihar and recovered eight kg of ganja from their possession.
A subsequent search of their rented house led to the seizure of a country-made pistol, four live cartridges, a spent cartridge case, a pistol holster and an additional two kg of ganja.
During interrogation, they claimed to have purchased the firearm from Naxalites in Bihar. Police said the accused had also been practising with the weapon to familiarise themselves with its use in emergencies. A detailed investigation has been launched to trace the origin of the firearm.
Further investigation led police to Raja Kumar (26) of Bihar and Suryakanth Doss (29) of Jharkhand, who were intercepted at Podanur railway station in Coimbatore district while they were transporting 30 kg of ganja by train from their native States. The contraband was seized, and the duo was arrested.
According to the police, the four accused were part of an interstate network involved in smuggling ganja into Tamil Nadu for distribution. Officials said the accused were already facing cases related to ganja trafficking at police stations in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts.