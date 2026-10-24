Tamil Nadu: 4 firms bag contract to supply 62L cakes to students

The four companies - Dream Bake, Elite Natural, Britannia and ITC will supply cake pieces to students in schools across the State. Elite Natural was the lowest bidder, followed by Dream Bake, Britannia, and ITC.

Dream Bake alone will supply 33.7 lakh cake pieces to 20 districts, while the other three companies will supply cakes to six districts each, according to the Tamil Nadu government's Information Integrity Desk.