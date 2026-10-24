Tamil Nadu: 4 firms bag contract to supply 62L cakes to students

CHENNAI: Four companies have been selected to supply cakes to students in government and government-aided schools across the State as part of the Children's Day celebrations on November 14.
The four companies - Dream Bake, Elite Natural, Britannia and ITC will supply cake pieces to students in schools across the State. Elite Natural was the lowest bidder, followed by Dream Bake, Britannia, and ITC.
Dream Bake alone will supply 33.7 lakh cake pieces to 20 districts, while the other three companies will supply cakes to six districts each, according to the Tamil Nadu government's Information Integrity Desk.
The government has decided to distribute 62.46 lakh cakes to students in government and government-aided schools at a total cost of Rs 7.54 crore. The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation invited bids to procure around 62 lakh sponge cake slices, each weighing up to 45 grams.
The cakes will be available in four varieties: fruit, vanilla, chocolate, and butter or milk sponge cake. The products will carry details such as ingredients, nutritional information, batch number, date of manufacture and expiry date or best-before date.