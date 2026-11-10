Tamil Nadu: 34 history-sheeters held across central zone

TIRUCHY: The combing operation by the state police across the Central Zone led to the arrest of as many as 34 notorious history-sheeters and the seizure of lethal weapons and vehicles used for offences during Deepavali and post-festival days.
The police held massive inspections from Deepavali day (November 8) to Monday (November 9) in all nine districts. The police conducted vehicle checks in as many as 368 places and a search operation at as many as 693 houses. As a result, 32 cases were registered. Pudukkottai police booked 8 cases, while Tiruchy police registered 7, Tiruvarur 5, Perambalur 4, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai 2 each and Ariyalur and Thanjavur one each.
As many as 34 history-sheeters were arrested, and they were remanded in judicial custody. A total of 400 drunk-driving cases were also registered.
Meanwhile on Monday late hours, the Thanjavur police who conducted a vehicle inspection at Cholapuram main road near Kumbakonam, saw a car proceeding on a threatening speed. The police team chased them and secured five occupants in the car. Upon searching, police found that they were carrying lethal weapons and were proceeding to commit murder. The police arrested all five and seized the weapons.
The arrested persons were identified as R Sachin (29) from Ramarajapuram near Cholapuram, R Ramamurthy (30) from the same area, R Raja (35) from Manampadi, S Murugan (30) from the same place and V Sakthivel (35) from Vilainthakandam near Kumbakonam.