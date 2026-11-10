Tamil Nadu: 34 history-sheeters held across central zone

The police held massive inspections from Deepavali day (November 8) to Monday (November 9) in all nine districts. The police conducted vehicle checks in as many as 368 places and a search operation at as many as 693 houses. As a result, 32 cases were registered. Pudukkottai police booked 8 cases, while Tiruchy police registered 7, Tiruvarur 5, Perambalur 4, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai 2 each and Ariyalur and Thanjavur one each.

As many as 34 history-sheeters were arrested, and they were remanded in judicial custody. A total of 400 drunk-driving cases were also registered.