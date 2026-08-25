Tamil Nadu: 3-year-old female elephant dies after choking on palmyra fruit

As it was already late, the post-mortem examination was conducted only on Tuesday. Preliminary findings indicated that the elephant had apparently swallowed a palmyra fruit without properly chewing it.

“The whole fruit appears to have become lodged between the respiratory tract and the food passage, causing severe breathing difficulty. The findings suggest that the elephant choked on the fruit, resulting in its sudden death,” the official said.

Forest officials said a detailed post-mortem report would help establish the exact cause of the elephant’s death. It comes close on the heels of three wild elephants losing their lives this month in the Masinagudi Forest Division in the Nilgiris.