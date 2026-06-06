Tamil Nadu: 3 of family killed in car, two-wheeler collision in Ramanathapuram

The deceased were identified as Lada Samy (60), his daughter Panchavarnam (25), and his son-in-law Pullani (30), from Puliyampatti village in Tiruppullani panchayat of Ramanathapuram district. They belonged to an economically disadvantaged family and were daily wage labourers.

All three were travelling on a two-wheeler from Erwadi Dargah to Tiruppullani via Kombuthi on Saturday. After filling fuel at a petrol bunk located on the road from Erwadi Dargah to Keelakarai, they crossed the East Coast Road to proceed towards Kombuthi.