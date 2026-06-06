Tamil Nadu: 3 of family killed in car, two-wheeler collision in Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: In a tragic incident, three members of the same family were killed after a car rammed into a two-wheeler near Tiruppullani in Ramanathapuram district, on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Lada Samy (60), his daughter Panchavarnam (25), and his son-in-law Pullani (30), from Puliyampatti village in Tiruppullani panchayat of Ramanathapuram district. They belonged to an economically disadvantaged family and were daily wage labourers.
All three were travelling on a two-wheeler from Erwadi Dargah to Tiruppullani via Kombuthi on Saturday. After filling fuel at a petrol bunk located on the road from Erwadi Dargah to Keelakarai, they crossed the East Coast Road to proceed towards Kombuthi.
At that time, a car driven by Mansoor Ali (42) of Gundlupet in Karnataka, which was travelling from Erwadi Dargah towards Rameswaram, rammed into the two-wheeler at high speed. In the impact, all three were thrown from the vehicle and died on the spot.
On receiving information, Erwadi police rushed to the scene, recovered the bodies and sent them to Ramanathapuram Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Erwadi police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.
The death of three members of the same family has caused grief in the area.