Tamil Nadu: 3 of family end lives over mounting debt

COIMBATORE: Three members of a family ended their lives by suicide in Tirupur on Sunday due to debt burden.
Police identified the deceased as Dinesh Kumar (37), and his parents, Ramasamy (65), a weaver and Pappathi (60) from Saminathapuram village near Muthur.
Police said Dinesh Kumar, who was employed in a firm supplying medicine for poultry farms in Namakkal, had borrowed huge amounts from banks and through online money lending apps.
Unable to repay, Dinesh Kumar ended his life by hanging. His elderly parents, who saw him hanging, also took the extreme step out of depression.
The Vellakovil police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for a post-mortem at Kangeyam GH.
Further inquiries are under way.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.