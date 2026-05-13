Tamil Nadu: 3 inmates, accomplice smuggle ganja to prison

Naveen, from Chinnathadagam near Coimbatore, had met the three inmates, Mahesh alias Mahendran (26), Suruli alias Surendran (22) and Kalanidhi alias Abivishnu (27), all hailing from Coimbatore and remanded in connection with a criminal case.

"Naveen was allowed to meet his three friends by following standard procedures. However, during an inspection, police found ganja concealed in snacks brought by him for the inmates," police said.