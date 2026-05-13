Tamil Nadu: 3 inmates, accomplice smuggle ganja to prison

CHENNAI: Three inmates of Coimbatore Central Prison and an accomplice were booked for attempting to smuggle ganja into the prison on Wednesday.
Naveen, from Chinnathadagam near Coimbatore, had met the three inmates, Mahesh alias Mahendran (26), Suruli alias Surendran (22) and Kalanidhi alias Abivishnu (27), all hailing from Coimbatore and remanded in connection with a criminal case.
"Naveen was allowed to meet his three friends by following standard procedures. However, during an inspection, police found ganja concealed in snacks brought by him for the inmates," police said.
An inquiry revealed that he brought the contraband at the request of the three inmates. Based on a complaint by prison staff, the Race Course police registered a case against the three prisoners and Naveen. Further investigations are under way.