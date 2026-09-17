Tamil Nadu: 3 ganja peddlers held in Tiruchy

Following information about drug peddling across the city, the city police commissioner had ordered surprise inspections.

A team of police headed by the sub-inspector Kavitha raided a house in Mill Colony, where the team secured S Jaya (65), a resident of Punganur, and seized ganja packets from her.

The police team also nabbed Sasikumar (48) and Sakthivel (43) from Ramji Nagar while they were trying to sell ganja near the RTO at Pirattiyur. Further investigations are ongoing.