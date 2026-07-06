Tamil Nadu: 296 kg ganja seized across state in 3-day special drive

During the drive, the district and city police carried out intensive vehicle checks, raids, surveillance and intelligence-based operations at vulnerable locations across the state to curb the illegal trafficking, possession, sale and transportation of narcotic drugs and banned tobacco products.

The Chennai City police said they have registered 33 cases and arrested 54 people in a special drive conducted over the past seven days. They also seized 46.6 kg of ganja, 12 grams of methamphetamine and 386 tablets.

The city police also said action against narcotics and banned tobacco products (gutkha and mawa) would be further intensified and warned of strict legal action against those involved. They also said that steps will be taken to freeze the bank accounts of offenders.