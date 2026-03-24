Tamil Nadu: 26 degrees approved for jobs in public service

CHENNAI: In order to provide clarity on the qualifications required for jobs in public service, the Higher Education Department has approved more than 20 degrees offered by various universities.
A decision was taken in this regard at the 39th equivalence committee meeting recently, which recommended 26 degree courses for 2026-2027 as equivalent.
The department secretary P Shankar, in a GO, said that BSc Advanced Zoology and Biotechnology offered by Government Arts College Coimbatore, affiliated to Bharathiar University, was equivalent to BSc Zoology for the purpose of employment in public services. Similarly, MSc (five-year integrated course) Life Sciences awarded by Bharathidasan University was equivalent to MSc Zoology, and BSc Computer Science awarded by Bharathiar University is equivalent to BSc Computer Application.
The order further said that MSc Information Technology offered by University of Madras was equivalent to MSc Computer Science.
Accordingly, the diploma in Tamil Journalism from Annamalai University was equivalent to diploma in Journalism.
The MA Tamil from Tamil Nadu Open University was equivalent to MA Tamil Literature. Anna University’s BE Agricultural and Irrigation Engineering was equivalent to BE Agriculture Engineering.