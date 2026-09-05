Tamil Nadu: 23 give blood samples to identify Nepal flood victims

Out of the 305 tourists from Tamil Nadu who went on a pilgrimage to Nepal and were trapped in the August 26 tragedy, 220 have been rescued, and 85 are still missing. The State and the Centre have been making constant efforts to bring them home safely.

The Nepal government have urged nations from which the tourists belong to conduct DNA analysis of the victims' family members. Accordingly, the State government appointed officials to collect DNA details of the family members of the tourists from Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Thanjavur.