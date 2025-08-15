Tamil Nadu: 2 students drown near TN Palayam

ERODE: Two college students drowned in a canal in this district, police said on Friday.

According to Bangalapudur police, five students, all aged 19 years, including Sibiraj and Sakthinekeshan, of Goundan Palayam, Coimbatore, studying computer science in a private college at Coimbatore, came to Thooka Naicken Palayam (TN Palayam) on Thursday afternoon in a car, stopped near Vaniputhur Thottipalam area, and had their bath in the Arakkankottai canal.

The police stated that, except Sibiraj and Sakthinekeshan, three others emerged from the canal, searched the two for more than 30 minutes, and also informed the Bangalapudur police and the Fire and Rescue Services in Sathyamangalam.

Soon, the police and trained swimmers of the Fire and Rescue Service came to the spot and searched for the two for more than an hour and found only their dead bodies.

Bungalapudur police registered a case of death due to drowning and informed the parents of the deceased.