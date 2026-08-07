Tamil Nadu: 2 notorious criminals among 3 held for drug peddling

TIRUCHY: Three persons, including two notorious criminals, were arrested for reportedly peddling sedative pills in Tiruchy in separate incidents.
On a tip-off that the sedative pills were sold at the Cantonment roundabout in Tiruchy, the police went to the spot and arrested D Velankanni (48), a resident of Pudukkottai, for selling banned tobacco items.
The police seized the contraband from him. Based on inputs from Velankanni, the Ariyamangalam police secured Sakthi alias Sakthi Enthiran (30), a history-sheeter from Ambikapuram.
Sedative pills and syringes were seized. Similarly, the Srirangam police arrested a notorious criminal, Dinesh Babu (30), from Moolathoppu in Srirangam while peddling sedative pills.