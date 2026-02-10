Tamil Nadu: 2 migrant workers killed in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: Two migrant workers employed in textile mills were killed in separate incidents in Tirupur on Sunday night. According to police, Anish (32), from Uttar Pradesh, had confronted a group of workers, hailing from Odisha, as they were dancing to loud music in the premises of the textile mill at Ganapathipalayam in Udumalpet.
“A heated argument erupted between workers from two states. Shortly afterwards, a group of Odisha workers armed with knives and stones went to the quarters housing workers from Uttar Pradesh and brutally attacked Anish, Salman (32) and Abdul Kareem (32),” police said. Other workers rushed the injured trio to Udumalpet Government Hospital, however Anish died on the way. Two others were shifted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) in a critical condition.
The police have arrested seven workers from Odisha, all aged between 22 and 25, and further inquiries are on.
In another incident at a textile mill at Semmandapalayam near Kunnathur, a 26-year-old worker from Odisha was killed on Sunday night during a drunken altercation with two other workers, who are also from Odisha.
Police said the deceased, identified as Amit Nag (28), from Odisha, had consumed alcohol with his roommates Gnanarajan Mahaguk (22) and Sandhan Parik (27), when a quarrel broke out between them over some issue. “Two other workers then broke a liquor bottle and stabbed him to death. They then concealed his body in a bathroom, which was discovered by other workers on Monday morning,” police said.