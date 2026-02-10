Tamil Nadu: 2 migrant workers killed in Tirupur

“A heated argument erupted between workers from two states. Shortly afterwards, a group of Odisha workers armed with knives and stones went to the quarters housing workers from Uttar Pradesh and brutally attacked Anish, Salman (32) and Abdul Kareem (32),” police said. Other workers rushed the injured trio to Udumalpet Government Hospital, however Anish died on the way. Two others were shifted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) in a critical condition.

The police have arrested seven workers from Odisha, all aged between 22 and 25, and further inquiries are on.