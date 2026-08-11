Tamil Nadu: 2 killed as motorcycle collides with government bus

TENKASI: Two men were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided head-on with a government bus near Kuthirai Kovil on the Sankarankovil-Tirunelveli highway in Tenkasi district on Tuesday night.
The deceased were identified as Kalaiarasan (23) of Thoothukudi, who was riding the motorcycle, and his relative Ayyathurai (40) of Meen Thulli village near Sankarankovil.
Kalaiarasan died on the spot in the collision.
Ayyathurai suffered severe injuries and was initially taken to the Sankarankovil GH and later shifted to the Tirunelveli GMCH. But he died there on Wednesday morning.
Chinna Kovilankulam police registered a case and are investigating the accident.