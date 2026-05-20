Tamil Nadu: 2 killed, 4 hurt in Thanjavur car collision

Logesh (26) and Santhosh (38) of Vedanayaka Chetti Street in Nagapattinam, Deepan (24) from Akkaraipettai, and Karthik Raja (25) from Puthur were proceeding to Munnar for a picnic in Karthik Raja's car.

Santhosh was driving the car. While they were nearing Udayarkovil in Thanjavur in the wee hours of Wednesday, a Tiruvarur-bound car from Thanjavur, in which two students from Tiruvarur Government Medical College - Ajay (23) of Cuddalore and Divya (26) of Thanjavur - were travelling, had a head-on collision as Ajay lost control of the car due to high speed. Logesh and Deepan, in the other car, died on the spot, while Santhosh, Karthik Raja, Ajay and Divya sustained injuries.