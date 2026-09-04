Tamil Nadu: 2-hour learning curve for LoP's son at House

CHENNAI: Inbanathi, son of Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, visited the Secretariat on Thursday to watch his father participate in the Assembly debate on the demands for grants for the Police and Fire and Rescue Services departments.
Inbanathi was seated in the visitors’ gallery from noon to 2 pm and closely followed the proceedings as legislators debated various issues concerning the two departments.
The discussion covered several issues, including the State’s law-and-order situation and police administration, with Udhayanidhi participating in the debate.