Tamil Nadu: 2 detained under Goondas Act for hoarding 398 LPG cylinders; officials say no need to panic buy fuel

According to him, Tamil Nadu has 14 terminals, including three in Chennai, that stock fuel and supply retail outlets.

"Dealers usually have three days' stock with them. And they buy from these terminals as and when they need. This is happening as usual. So, there is no need to panic," Murali added.

However, he agreed that the rumour might have started from some small outlets supplied by private companies like Shell running dry.

"More than 7,000 dealers are associated with our organisation and they all have access to terminals to replenish their stock as per demand," Murali said.