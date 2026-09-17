Tamil Nadu: 2 chased, hacked to death in Sivaganga

SIVAGANGA: A gang allegedly chased and hacked two people to death following a dispute while consuming liquor on the banks of a tank near Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Devendran (35) of Kurundhani and Poopandi (30) of Maravamangalam.
According to the police, a group of about six persons allegedly attacked them with sickles following an argument.
The two sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.
Police recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. Special teams have been formed to catch the perpetrators.