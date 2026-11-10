Tamil Nadu: 1,826 omni buses fined Rs 26.27 lakh for violations during Deepavali

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Transport Department has imposed fines totalling Rs 26.27 lakh on 1,826 omni buses for various violations during the Deepavali festival. It also seized 17 buses and collected Rs 70.81 lakh in unpaid road taxes.
Transport department officials said omni bus operators had been warned against charging passengers exorbitant fares during the festive season and told that violations would attract penalties.
While most operators complied, some were found violating the rules, including overcharging passengers. As part of the enforcement drive, more than 70 special teams comprising regional transport officers and motor vehicle inspectors were deployed across Tamil Nadu. The teams conducted inspections at various locations in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and near major toll plazas.
During the inspections, 1,826 omni buses were booked for violations, including charging excess fares, breaching safety regulations and failing to pay the road taxes due to the government.