Tamil Nadu: 16-yr-old boy among 2 held for killing youth, sharing selfie with corpse

They then recorded a selfie video with the corpse, while grabbing the knife in their mouth and sent it to their friends on WhatsApp, before fleeing from the spot.

As the shocking video triggered an uproar, the Superintendent of Police A Pavan Kumar Reddy formed three special teams, who perused surveillance cameras in the neighbourhood to nab the culprits.

Based on information that the two accused were at a railway bridge near Kodangipalayam, the police reached the spot. On noticing the police, the duo attempted to flee and jumped off the bridge. Madesh suffered a fracture in his hand.