Tamil Nadu: 155 holidays, 210 working days for schools this academic year

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has released a calendar for 2026-27 academic year with 210 working days and 155 holidays for schools in TN.
The new academic calendar has also listed dates for quarterly, half-yearly and annual exams for the current year.
July has 18 days of holiday, followed by 19 days each for September and December. In January 2027 alone, schools will remain closed for 6 days, as per the calendar. Select Saturdays have been already announced as working days to complete the syllabus.
The first-term exams will be held from September 17-25, followed by holidays from September 26 till October 4. The second term exam is scheduled from December 15-23, followed by holidays from December 24 till January 3. The third term exam will be held from April 7-23, with April 23 likely to be the last working day for 2026-27.