Tamil Nadu: 12,931 temples shining bright with Rs 8,100 crore spending; assets worth Rs 8,363 crore retrieved

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday said that over the past five years, renovation and restoration works worth Rs 8,100 crore have been carried out in 12,931 temples across the State, with consecration ceremonies completed in 4,180 temples.
Efforts to conserve temples that are over a thousand years old have been taken up by the government at Rs 425 crore during the last four years, leading to the completion of consecration ceremonies in 84 such ancient shrines so far, he said. Under the Integrated Master Plan, restoration and basic infrastructure works are being undertaken in 19 major temples, including Thiruchendur, Samayapuram and Palani, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,770 crore.
Highlighting measures to safeguard temple assets, the Minister said properties belonging to 1,048 temples, valued at Rs 8,363 crore and spread over 8,111 acres, have been retrieved from encroachers since the present government assumed office. In addition, 2,34,715 acres of temple lands have been surveyed using modern survey equipment to protect temple properties.
A corpus fund has been created for 19,000 temples that lack adequate financial resources to conduct at least one daily pooja ('Oru Kaala Pooja'). The government has so far released Rs 335 crore under this initiative. For the first time, a monthly incentive of Rs 1,500 is being provided to temple priests. Financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each has also been extended to 1,500 students to support the higher education of priests' children.
The pension for temple priests and employees has been enhanced to Rs 5,000 per month, while the family pension has been increased to Rs 2,500 per month. The Family Welfare Fund for pensioners and family pensioners has been raised to Rs 4 lakh.
The Minister further noted that the Arulmigu Abathsagayeswarar Temple at Thukkachi in Kumbakonam, Thanjavur district, was restored using scientific conservation methods while retaining its traditional architectural features. In recognition of these efforts, the temple has received the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Award for Cultural Heritage Conservation.