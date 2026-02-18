Tamil Nadu: 12,931 temples shining bright with Rs 8,100 crore spending; assets worth Rs 8,363 crore retrieved

Efforts to conserve temples that are over a thousand years old have been taken up by the government at Rs 425 crore during the last four years, leading to the completion of consecration ceremonies in 84 such ancient shrines so far, he said. Under the Integrated Master Plan, restoration and basic infrastructure works are being undertaken in 19 major temples, including Thiruchendur, Samayapuram and Palani, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,770 crore.

Highlighting measures to safeguard temple assets, the Minister said properties belonging to 1,048 temples, valued at Rs 8,363 crore and spread over 8,111 acres, have been retrieved from encroachers since the present government assumed office. In addition, 2,34,715 acres of temple lands have been surveyed using modern survey equipment to protect temple properties.