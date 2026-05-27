Tamil Nadu: 12-year-old boy killed in wild elephant attack

UDHAGAMANDALAM: A 12-year-old boy was killed when he was attacked by a wild elephant near Gudalur in the Nilgiris district, police said on Wednesday.
The boy who was returning home from a shop was shocked when the wild elephant suddenly appeared from a thicket and charged at him.
Hearing his cries for help, a few villagers who rushed to his help managed to rescue him and admitted the lad to a hospital in Pandalur. However, he succumbed to injuries, police said.
The Pandalur police have registered a case and are investigating. The forest officials are also involved in efforts to prevent man-animal conflict in the area.
The tragic incident occurred at Pakkanam near Gudalur on Tuesday evening when the boy was walking home, police said.