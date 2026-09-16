Tamil Nadu: 11 omni buses booked for overcharging for Chaturthi travel

CHENNAI: The State transport department has taken action against 11 omni buses for charging passengers excess fares ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi, as it stepped up checks across the state to curb fare violations during the festival rush.
Special inspection teams comprising regional transport officers and motor vehicle inspectors have been checking omni buses for the past five days following complaints of passengers being charged more than the prevailing fares.
Officials have inspected buses across Tamil Nadu and issued inspection reports and e-challans to 1,169 buses in which violations were detected. A compounding fee of Rs 24.44 lakh was imposed, of which Rs 5.4 lakh was collected as spot fines.
The department also collected Rs 53.62 lakh in taxes due from omni buses registered in other states but operating in Tamil Nadu. The total collection through tax and compounding fees in the five-day drive stood at Rs 59.02 lakh. Six buses were detained for operating without valid fitness certificates and without paying the applicable road tax.
Around 3,000 omni buses operate from Chennai to various parts of Tamil Nadu during festival periods. The department said that around 40 special teams had been deployed across TN and inspections would continue to prevent overcharging and other violations.
The department also warned operators that if an online ticket booked by a passenger was cancelled by the bus owner, an alternative bus must be arranged for the passenger. Failure to do so could lead to cancellation of the bus permit.
For complaints, call 9384808333 or visit tc.tn@nic.inThe department also warned operators that if an online ticket booked by a passenger was cancelled by the bus owner, an alternative bus must be arranged for the passenger. Failure to do so could lead to cancellation of the bus permit.
For complaints, call 9384808333 or visit tc.tn@nic.in