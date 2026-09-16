Tamil Nadu: 11 omni buses booked for overcharging for Chaturthi travel

Special inspection teams comprising regional transport officers and motor vehicle inspectors have been checking omni buses for the past five days following complaints of passengers being charged more than the prevailing fares.

Officials have inspected buses across Tamil Nadu and issued inspection reports and e-challans to 1,169 buses in which violations were detected. A compounding fee of Rs 24.44 lakh was imposed, of which Rs 5.4 lakh was collected as spot fines.

The department also collected Rs 53.62 lakh in taxes due from omni buses registered in other states but operating in Tamil Nadu. The total collection through tax and compounding fees in the five-day drive stood at Rs 59.02 lakh. Six buses were detained for operating without valid fitness certificates and without paying the applicable road tax.