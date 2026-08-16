Tamil Nadu: 11 juveniles flee from govt home in Chengalpattu, 1 caught

The incident occurred while dinner was being served at the observation home, which houses more than 100 juveniles below 18 years of age involved in criminal cases from across Tamil Nadu.

Following the latest escape, more than 100 police personnel, including officers from Chengalpattu Town, Chengalpattu Taluk, Palur and Padalam police stations and the Armed Reserve, rushed to the facility around midnight under the leadership of the Chengalpattu district superintendent of police.