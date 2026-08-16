Tamil Nadu: 11 juveniles flee from govt home in Chengalpattu, 1 caught

CHENNAI: Eleven juveniles escaped from the Government Special Observation Home in Chengalpattu on Saturday night after allegedly attacking security personnel and a kitchen worker and locking them inside a room.
The incident occurred while dinner was being served at the observation home, which houses more than 100 juveniles below 18 years of age involved in criminal cases from across Tamil Nadu.
Following the latest escape, more than 100 police personnel, including officers from Chengalpattu Town, Chengalpattu Taluk, Palur and Padalam police stations and the Armed Reserve, rushed to the facility around midnight under the leadership of the Chengalpattu district superintendent of police.
The police rescued the security personnel and kitchen worker who had been locked inside the room and conducted an inquiry. Additional security arrangements were subsequently made around the facility.
A special police team was formed to trace the 11 juveniles. One of them was found hiding near Chengalpattu railway station and apprehended. He was brought in for questioning, while efforts were under way to trace the remaining juveniles.
The Government Special Observation Home, which has been functioning since the British era, provides education and vocational training to juveniles as part of rehabilitation efforts. However, incidents of inmates attacking security personnel and escaping have reportedly increased in recent months, with more than five such incidents reported in the past eight months.