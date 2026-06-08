Tamil Nadu: 1098 helpline staff not paid in full or on time, don’t get PF, insurance

The CHL 1098 staff are employed to handle cases directly linked to children, which, more often than not, are highly sensitive and gruesome.

However, the government machinery is apathetic to these workers in terms of finance, mental and physical health. Field experts term it as ‘labour abuse’. Several 1098 staff narrated an ordeal of poor pay, lack of basic financial entitlements and work overload that’s detrimental to both mental and physical health, like in the case of Sangeetha. They also alleged that they were not given Provident Fund (PF) and medical insurance.

The salary of CHL staff is as follows: Rs 21,000 for a supervisor, Rs 23,000 for a counsellor, Rs 28,000 for a coordinator and Rs 18,000 for a case worker. It’s also important to note that none of them get paid on time, and even if so, they are not paid in full. “We were paid only 40% in May, and haven’t been paid for June yet. In case of conveyance allowance, which we spend from rescuing the child to rehabilitation, we’re often not paid the amount on time,”said a CHL staff. “There wasn’t enough money for Sangeetha’s funeral as most of it was spent on her treatment. This has forced us to ponder about insurance and PF.”