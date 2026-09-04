Tamil-medium engineering courses struggle to attract students

Around 90 engineering programmes are offered across 418 colleges in Tamil Nadu. Anna University has permitted civil and mechanical engineering programmes to be offered in Tamil medium.

However, these programmes are available predominantly in government engineering colleges, including the College of Engineering, Guindy, and constituent colleges of Anna University.

According to the latest counselling data, several government engineering colleges, barring the College of Engineering, Guindy, have been unable to fill all the seats in Tamil-medium civil and mechanical engineering programmes.